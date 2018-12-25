GoFundMe refunds $400k to people who donated to alleged homeless scam fundraiser

The fake campaign was based on a feel-good story about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving his last $20 to help Kate McClure, who said she was stranded on a Pennsylvania highway. (Source CNN, GOFUNDME, BURLINGTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE)
December 25, 2018 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 2:33 PM

(CNN) - GoFundMe has refunded 4-hundred thousand dollars to those who donated to what's being called a fake campaign.

“All donors who contributed to this GoFundMe campaign have been fully refunded,” spokesman Bobby Whithorne said in an email.

Prosecutors say homeless man Johnny Bobbitt Jr. and couple Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico conspired together.

They are accused of making up a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving his last $20 to help McClure, who said she was stranded on a Pennsylvania highway.

But officials say that never happened and that the three met near a casino a month before the GoFundMe campaign went live.

The proceeds of the campaign netted about $367,000 thousand, all deposited into McClure’s accounts.

All three are now facing charges including second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

