Community rallies behind Ben Hill Co. deputy who lost everything in house fire

BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) - A house fire destroying her home didn’t stop a Ben Hill County deputy and mother of two from enjoying Christmas with her family.
That was in part, thanks to the help of the community and the sheriff’s office she worked for.
Sheriff Lee Cone said everything was lost early Monday morning when a fire ripped through the deputy’s home.
Members of the sheriff’s office and the community took time out of their busy holiday schedule to offer a helping hand.
Sheriff Cone said all of the gifts were replaced and the family now has clothes, shoes, furniture and appliances to keep them going.
The community even raised over $2,000 for the family who lost everything on Christmas Eve.
If you want to help the deputy and her family, you can bring donations to the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office which is at 255 Appomattox Road in Fitzgerald, and you can contact the sheriff’s office at (229) 426-5161 if you have any questions.
