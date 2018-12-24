Victim killed in Poulan shots fired call identified

POULAN, GA (WALB) - One man is dead and one woman was hospitalized after law enforcement responded to a shots fired call in Poulan Monday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI identified the man as Lonny Futrill, 47. Officials with the GBI said the woman is still being treated at the hospital and her identity is not being released because of the active investigation into this case.
Worth County 911 dispatched the Poulan Police Department just before 2 p.m. to a call of a woman shot and a man who was possibly shot, GBI officials said.
Officials responded to the 500 block of Commercial Drive.
The GBI and the Poulan Police Department are investigating.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.