Update: One dead, another hospitalized in Poulan shots fired call

POULAN, GA (WALB) - One man is dead and one woman was hospitalized after law enforcement responded to a shots fired call in Poulan Monday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Worth County 911 dispatched the Poulan Police Department to a call of a woman shot and a man who was possibly shot, GBI officials said.
Officials responded to the 500 block of Commercial Drive.
The GBI and the Poulan Police Department are investigating.
WALB’s Grason Passmore is at the scene getting more information.
We will update as more information becomes available.
