Tracking Santa this Christmas Eve

(RNN) – It’s Christmas Eve and Santa Claus is on his way.
For the 63rd time the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is keeping tabs on the jolly old elf as he makes his way around the world.
“In addition to our day-to-day mission of defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command. “The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on December 24 are used year-round to protect Canada and the United States.”
There are lots of ways to keep up with Kris Kringle throughout the day (just click on the links below):
· NORAD Tracks Santa website
· Email: noradtrackssanta@outlook.com
· Toll-free hotline (starting at 6 a.m. ET on Dec. 24)
1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723)
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.