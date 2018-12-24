Stretch of dry weather extends through Christmas

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - No weather woes to hamper holiday activities this weekend. Sunshine and milder 60s were on tap today. Sunday night a weak cold front heads our way with increasing clouds and an isolated shower to two into early Monday. Behind the boundary slightly cooler and drier air that’ll hold into midweek. This brings nice winter conditions with abundant sunshine Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Rather chilly upper 30s warm into the low 60s Christmas Day. However this extended stretch of nice winter weather ends late week. Warmer mid 60s to low 70s will be greeted by much wetter conditions of rain and isolated thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.
