‘Our Kids, Our Future’ to host breakfast for the homeless Christmas Eve

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you know someone that’s homeless for the holidays and looking for a hot breakfast, there’s a spot they can go to in Albany Monday morning.
“Our Kids, Our Future” is set to host it’s first breakfast on Christmas Eve.
The breakfast will be at Kreative Elegance on North Washington Street in downtown from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
CEO Rodriguez Thomas said he wants to give back to those in need.
“It’s the holiday season and we know it gets cold,” explained Thomas. “We know people don’t have families sometimes to fall back on, so just extending my love and family arms to those that don’t have family.”
If you can’t make it to the breakfast, they can deliver the food to you. Organizers said volunteers are welcome to come and help serve.
