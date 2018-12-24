List: What’s open on Christmas Day

By Jordan Barela | December 24, 2018 at 2:09 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 2:50 PM

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - As many celebrate holiday festivities, many restaurants and businesses are leaving their doors open on Christmas Day.

WALB has complied a list of open businesses and restaurants.

ALBANY:

  • City Gear
  • Family Dollar (West Gordon Avenue, Gillionville)
  • Golden Corral 
  • Hong Kong Cafe
  • Starbucks (Dawson Road) 
  • Subway/Pilot

DONALSONVILLE:

  • Family Dollar 

DOUGLAS:

  • Huddle House 

FITZGERALD:

  • Hibachi Buffet

LEESBURG:

  • CVS
  • Family Dollar 
  • Hardees 
  • Rice Bowl Buffet

OTHER BUSINESSES AND RESTAURANTS:

  • Flash Foods
  • IHOP
  • Three Squares Dinner
  • Waffle House

Know of an open business or restaurant? Send them here and we will update the list.

