List: What’s open on Christmas Day

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - As many celebrate holiday festivities, many restaurants and businesses are leaving their doors open on Christmas Day.
WALB has complied a list of open businesses and restaurants.
ALBANY:
- City Gear
- Family Dollar (West Gordon Avenue, Gillionville)
- Golden Corral
- Hong Kong Cafe
- Starbucks (Dawson Road)
- Subway/Pilot
DONALSONVILLE:
- Family Dollar
DOUGLAS:
- Huddle House
FITZGERALD:
- Hibachi Buffet
LEESBURG:
- CVS
- Family Dollar
- Hardees
- Rice Bowl Buffet
OTHER BUSINESSES AND RESTAURANTS:
- Flash Foods
- IHOP
- Three Squares Dinner
- Waffle House
Know of an open business or restaurant? Send them here and we will update the list.
