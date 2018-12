A cold front drops temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. Santa will be at home Tonight. Lows fall into the mid 30s with some patchy frost. A warming trend takes over with highs reaching the lower 70s and lows in the mid 60s by Friday. Rain returns Thursday, thunderstorms Friday and staying unsettled right through the weekend. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the 4 day period.