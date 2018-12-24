Fire destroys oldest church in Baker County

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - At 150 years old, Baker County’s oldest church was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.
“It’s sort of like a death, a physical death," said Pastor Wadis Williams.
Investigators said they got a call about an alarm that went off at Thankful Baptist Church just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Deputies were dispatched, but they said the church’s key holder thought there was an alarm malfunction, so investigators left. But law enforcement didn’t get far before they noticed that something was off.
“The deputy was passing through going to another call and realized there was actually smoke coming from the church," said Chief Deputy Charles Griffin with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. “And so at that time, fire department was re-dispatched and we came out.”
Griffin said the Newton Fire Department, Ichauway Volunteer Fire Department and several nearby fire stations responded to the blaze. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the state fire marshal are helping with the investigation.
“We do not suspect anything at this time," said Griffin. “We’re treating it as an active scene and we’re gonna do all of our due diligence to make sure that there was nothing that went on here that shouldn’t have.”
Pastor Wadis and his wife, Minister Alfreda Williams, have led the congregation for 21 years.
For now, the leaders and their 300 members are looking for a temporary house of worship.
“We are in the process of looking at some buildings in Newton that’s vacant and we have another area, it’s East Baker Historical Society that we’re looking at," explained Wadis .
Church workers are thankful for the deacons and firefighters that stepped up to help, but their new educational wing and sanctuary is gone.
“We built a new edifice in 1998 and we paid it off in 7 years," said Pastor Wadis. “And so to be debt free and this happen, that’s devastation."
Church members said they expect to have their next service the first Sunday in January. For now, they said they’re on a ministry break.
Wadis said more than likely the ministry will rebuild on its two-acres of land that’s next to the church.
Members said that just because the building is no longer standing, it’s not going to stop them from giving back to their community.
Pastor Wadis and his wife Minister Alfreda continued their tradition and donated gifts to families.
“[We’re] just remembering the reason for the season. Even though this has happened we know God has a bigger plan.” said Minister Alfreda. “A lot of times children don’t understand like adults and all they know is Christmas and I know their families will do what they’re supposed to do, but we always give a little.”
The pastors said they’ve been donating toys to kids since they came to the ministry 21 years ago.
