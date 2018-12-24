Fine winter weather through the holiday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A weak cold front slid into SWGA with just enough moisture for a few passing raindrops Sunday evening. Behind the front a reinforcing shot of drier and slightly cooler air. Christmas Eve starts with lows in the low 40s while highs only reach upper 50s for the afternoon. Rather chilly upper 30s warm into the low 60s Christmas Day. Thankfully this stretch of fine winter weather with abundant sunshine holds into midweek.