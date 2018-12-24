Fine winter weather through the holiday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A weak cold front slid into SWGA with just enough moisture for a few passing raindrops Sunday evening. Behind the front a reinforcing shot of drier and slightly cooler air. Christmas Eve starts with lows in the low 40s while highs only reach upper 50s for the afternoon. Rather chilly upper 30s warm into the low 60s Christmas Day. Thankfully this stretch of fine winter weather with abundant sunshine holds into midweek.
After the holiday warmer mid 60s to low 70s along and much wetter conditions take over. Chances of rain and isolated thunderstorms become likely Thursday through Sunday. This continues the unseasonably wet weather for the month.
