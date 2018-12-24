Driver crashes into restaurant in south Florida; 2 hospitalized

MIAMI-DADE, FL (WSVN/CNN) - Two people were taken to the hospital, including the driver, after he accidentally sent his car through a restaurant in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.
The driver reportedly stepped on the wrong pedal.
Surveillance video shows the moment an SUV came crashing through the window of La Nueva Alameda Cafeteria.
"Like a bomb. Boom!" said Jorge Garcia, a restaurant employee.
The video shows the car slam into the business while customers are eating. The impact even trapped a worker behind the counter.
Shortly after the crash, customers are seen rushing to her rescue.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash left multiple people hurt.
"When the car entered the business, the impact caused everything in the business to move, including the main counter, coolers, and somehow everyone felt the impact. The crash shocked everyone inside," Denis Carballo said through a translator.
One victim and the driver were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police have not released their names.
The restaurant left shattered glass, mangled metal, equipment and debris scattered everywhere on the inside of the restaurant.
“There is damage to the main counter, broken beers, coolers, plumbing and damaged coffee machines. Absolutely everything is damaged in this cafeteria,” Carballo said.
As the victims recover, folks at the restaurant are hoping their business recover, too.
“We’re going to be closed for a while because, I mean, it’s going to take a while to fix all these things up and put it back again to work,” Garcia said.
There’s no word on if the driver will face any charges.
