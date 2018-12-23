Man returns $10K found in lost purse

NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) - Richard Taverna is being praised for what he did when he found a purse containing $10,000 in cash on a subway platform.
"You feel good when you do the right thing," Taverna said.
His eye quickly caught the blue Chanel bag on the No. 1 train platform northbound at Lincoln Center Thursday morning.
“I picked it up at to see if there was any information, identification so I might be able to get in touch with the person," Taverna said.
There was a written note in Russian.
With no MTA agent at the station, he took the purse with him and would investigate later.
"I opened the envelope and there was a big stack of money," Taverna recalled.
One hundred $100 bills, totaling $10,000. He took a picture of the cash on his table.
As good as it looks, Taverna didn't think twice. He knew the right thing to do was turn it into the cops.
“It wasn't mine and the right thing to do. Somebody lost $10,000. They're probably going through a lot of duress," Taverna explained.
Police confirmed that the owner lives in Manhattan and was on her way to Russia when she lost her purse. She went to the 20th precinct to file a report, the same place Taverna left the cash.
“I think it’s something most people would’ve done,” Taverna said. “I don’t really think i did anything that extraordinary.”
