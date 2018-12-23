Friends remember plane crash victim and Thomasville native

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A victim in the recent plane crash in Atlanta has ties to South Georgia. April Harris met her best friend Danielle Mitchell Robinson in 2003 at the University of Alabama, but she says Robinson’s story began right here in South Georgia.
“She graduated from Hoover High but I remember she would tell me stories of her best friends that were in Thomasville, so at some point her family transitioned from Thomasville to Hoover," said Harris.
Authorities say Robinson and three other people were killed when the Cessna C-560 Citation 5 plane crashed in Northwest Atlanta Thursday. Harris says Robinson was a Financial Controller at Sunshine Enterprises in Memphis. Robinson was engaged and the mother of 3 children. Harris says Robinson’s youngest child lost her mother 3 days before her birthday.
“She was such a great person and such a great mom. I don’t know how you can prepare any one for something like this," said Harris.
Not only that, Harris says the oldest child’s birthday is Christmas Eve. The kids are doing everything they can to hang on to the memory of their mother.
“Her children are doing better than I expected," said Harris.
Harris says the victim’s mother is from Thomasville. She says Robinson stayed in Thomasville until her early teens and the family moved to Hoover, Alabama.
“I just pray and hope that everybody gets an opportunity to have or come across a soul that was as pure and as loving as hers,” added Harris.
Harris remembers Robinson as a great friend with a photographic memory. When Robinson graduated with her bachelors in May 2007, Harris says she got her masters just 3 months later in August.
“Her being in this world made me a better person," said Harris.
Harris says she plans to go to Memphis where Robinson’s mother is to be with the family. She says funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Authorities say it will take about 18 months to finish the investigation into the plane crash.
