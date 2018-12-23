Employee stabs supervisor at Florida restaurant, police say

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a hot spot in Miami after an employee got into a fight with her supervisor.
They are still searching for the employee.
Cellphone video captured the chaotic scene outside of Mary Brickell Village early Wednesday morning after a dispute between coworkers took a dangerous turn.
“Well, this is something out of a, almost like a movie,” said Cmdr. Freddie Cruz with the Miami Police Department.
Police said it all started with an argument between an employee and her supervisor inside of a restaurant called Dirt at 1 a.m.
According to the police report, the woman went into the back office and began to unplug power cables to the surveillance cameras and turn off switches on an electrical panel, turning off the restaurant’s lights.
Then, police said she went after 23-year-old Jahmal Donovan. She unwrapped a cook knife from a cloth, then stabbed him once in the middle of his chest, according to police.
Police said she stabbed him in the back as he tried to get away and she took off.
“It’s very concerning,” Cruz said, “because, obviously, I don’t think the intention was just to stab the victim. I think it was to take the victim’s life.”
Donovan left a trail of blood as he made his way outside the restaurant. He collapsed in front of the complex.
Onlookers jumped in to save his life.
“Cop was there, some guy kept screaming,” said Buster Cox, who recorded the cellphone video. “He was definitely not looking good. And they just kept saying, ‘Stay with me, man. Stay with me. Don’t go anywhere.’”
Donovan is in critical condition in an area hospital while investigators are asking for help finding his attacker.
“We’re putting this puzzle together and I believe very strongly we’re close to making an arrest,” Cruz said.
Copyright 2018 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.