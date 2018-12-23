Ced Bogan Foundation honors crash victims memory, holds second annual toy drive

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Friends gathered to remember the legacy of a man from Dawson who died in a car accident by holding a toy drive today. The Ced Bogan Foundation hosted the drive at the Georgia Sting Youth football headquarters.
The foundation says they collected toys at their ugly sweater party in Atlanta and from people in Dawson and gave the toys away to children in need Saturday. Friends say Cedrick Bogan was 30 years old when he died in a car accident more than a year ago.
The foundation says Bogan was a Dawson native and went to Albany State University. Friends say the Ced Bogan foundation was started to carry on Bogan’s love for kids.
“Anytime he could give back he did that. Even if it meant giving back out of his own pocket,” said Tonya Neavins, CEO-Founder, Ced Bogan Foundation. “And because of the big heart that he had, we decided that we would start this foundation in his honor to do exactly what he did, give back to children,” added Neavins.
For more information about the Ced Bogan foundation you can go to their website.
