Winter’s chill kicks off the holiday weekend.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Chilly northwest winds, light rain/drizzle and falling temperatures greeted winter’s arrival. Tonight winds relax, clouds clear as colder air continues to move in dropping lows into the mid 30s Saturday morning.
Although the holiday weekend starts cold, it’ll be a beautiful winter day with abundant sunshine and cool mid 50s Saturday. Following a cold start mid 30s Sunday, a warming trend gets underway with milder 60s for the afternoon.
More clouds but staying dry and a tad warmer Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Near to slightly above average temperatures continue with lows upper 30s to mid 40s and highs low to mid 60s. At least rain won’t follow the warmer reading until after holiday.
