Toys for Tots celebrates huge success in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Toys for Tots said that it doesn’t have the exact number but that officials do know that they have collected over 50,000 toys.
Ellese Lawrence with the U.S. Marine Corps said that nothing beats the kids' smiling faces when they receive their toy for Christmas.
Lawrence said she was nervous that Hurricane Michael would make it hard to get people to donate, but that ended up not being the case.
“We thought it was going to be a little bit of a struggle to get donations but I have never seen a city come together as well as Albany did to provide so many toys for the children this year," said Lawrence.
Lawrence said because of Toys for Tots, so many kids will have a wonderful Christmas.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.