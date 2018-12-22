Tift county school board speaks about superintendent search

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Tift county schools superintendent role is close to being filled and we’re now hearing from the school board about how they picked the man to take the job.
The Tift County Board of Education says they named Adam Hathaway as the sole contender for the position after Patrick Atwater announced his resignation earlier this year.
The board says Hathaway is currently serving as superintendent in Schley County, Georgia.
Board members say they searched for a new candidate for four or five months after they asked the Georgia School Boards Association to announce the opportunity.
“[We] gained numerous applications and went through those and interviewed several candidates and found that Adam Hathaway met our qualities of need and to be able to lead our school system into the future,” said Jonathan Jones, chairperson for the Tift County Board of Education.
Board members say Hathaway's appointment will become final after a state law mandated 14-day public comment period has passed.
The board plans to take official action in January.
