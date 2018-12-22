Organizers prepare for Emancipation Proclamation program

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A tradition that spans several decades continues in Tifton as organizers prepare for their Emancipation Proclamation program. Organizers at Eagles Wings Judah Worship Center are getting ready for the annual celebration. The speaker for the event this year is Paulette Thornton.
Roosevelt Russell Sr. has been on the committee for this program at least 20 years.
Church members say they want young people to come to the event and learn more about their history.
Russell is more than 80 years old and he says he continues to celebrate freedom.
“We don’t need to forget from where our ancestors, we have ancestors that have been abused, they’ve been beaten, scarred, and scolded,” said Russell.
The program is January 1 at 11 a.m.
