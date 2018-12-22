NTSB investigating plane crash

COOK CO., GA (WALB) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing their investigation into the Cook County plane crash.
That crash happened earlier this week and resulted in the death of Pilot Larry Bothof.
Law enforcement confirmed Bothof was the only one on board during the crash.
At this time, officials are still working to determine the exact cause of death.
WALB reached out the Cook County coroner, who said he can’t release any information, but he is doing an in-depth analysis into Bothof’s death.
NTSB officials said they are still gathering information, documenting the scene and collecting parts.
With the cooperation of the neighborhood residents, the NTSB is working alongside the FAA to find out exactly what happened Tuesday that led to the crash.
We are told that we can expect a preliminary report from NTSB in the next 7-10 days.
