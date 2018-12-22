Clear, calm and cold tonight with patchy frost. Milder with clouds increasing Sunday afternoon. A slight chance of shower arrives in the evening with a weak cold front. That front cools us down about 5 degrees. That means middle 30s to start Christmas Day warms into the lower to middle 60s. Warmer and wetter weather takes over by Thursday. Highs approach 70 degrees with good chance of showers and thunderstorms lasting into the weekend.