Coffee Co. man arrested for 2013 homicide of wife

Coffee Co. man arrested for 2013 homicide of wife
Edith Carole Sheffield (Source: Facebook)
By Kim McCullough | December 22, 2018 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 4:52 PM

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the 2013 death of his wife in Coffee County.

Timothy Larue Sheffied was arrested on Friday evening by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Coffee County deputies for the homicide of Edith Carole Sheffield, according to the GBI.

According to a press release by the GBI, Sheffield is being charged with:

  • Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Arson 
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

The GBI said in January of 2013, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that there was a house fire in the 10000 block of Bowens Mill Road.

Deputies and the fire department responded.

After the fire was put out, the body of Edith Carole Sheffield was found in the home. The body was taken to the GBI Medical examiner’s office where her death was ruled a homicide, according to GBI officials.

Sheffield is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.