Coffee Co. man arrested for 2013 homicide of wife

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection with the 2013 death of his wife in Coffee County.
Timothy Larue Sheffied was arrested on Friday evening by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Coffee County deputies for the homicide of Edith Carole Sheffield, according to the GBI.
According to a press release by the GBI, Sheffield is being charged with:
- Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Arson
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Deputies and the fire department responded.
After the fire was put out, the body of Edith Carole Sheffield was found in the home. The body was taken to the GBI Medical examiner’s office where her death was ruled a homicide, according to GBI officials.
Sheffield is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail.
