City hears South Tifton redevelopment plan

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - South Tifton is one step closer to getting a face lift after city leaders proposed a plan to start an urban redevelopment agency. Consultants say they want South Tifton to get the same remodeling treatment the Main Street in Downtown Tifton saw a few years ago.
City leaders and people in the community say they’ve been waiting for this project for decades and it’s been a long time coming.
Bruce Green, principal of Bruce Green and Associates Consulting and former main street manager for Tifton, presented an offer to revitalize South Tifton. He says the plan is to create the Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency, hire a manager to do the work, and empower the engine to do the work. People in south Tifton say they're ready for a change.
“Well I think it’s a great thing to do. It’s been a long time coming since it’s needed,” said Timothy Paul Wilson, a South Tifton resident.
Green says the person they hire would be responsible for leading the project every day, while city councilman Johnny Terrell recommended that the director needs to be a qualified person from Tifton. Green recommended that leaders recognize problems in the area, develop a strategy, put management in place and give community support to the effort. Something business owners look forward to.
“I always believe in growing so I’m definitely excited about it," said Travell Smith, business owner and South Tifton resident.
Green presented the project to the Tifton city council at Monday’s meeting. He says the idea was presented in the late 1980s but it wasn’t implemented. He wants South Tifton to get the same face lift that Downtown Tifton got a few years ago.
“I think a lot of people would like to see change. Maybe not step up and say that but, just being able to work together as a community," said Smith.
Green showed leaders the discrepancy in taxes between North and South Tifton, saying the city is not getting its tax share out of South Tifton because the property values are just not there. An analysis of 26 residential properties along North Park avenue when compared to 26 properties along South Park Avenue showed a difference of 40-percent. The properties on North Park Avenue showed a value of more than 3,000,000 while the south park properties showed a value of just over $940,000.
“You got to start somewhere and so basically now they’re starting now, they’re getting ready to start," said Wilson.
City leaders say the decision to hire a director for the redevelopment project is up in the air but they plan to vote on it in January.
Green told the council that potential funding for the project could come from the city of Tifton, local banks, Tift county, or grants.
They say the project is in full go mode and they plan to be fully into the project by March or April 2019 but the full effect will take about another year.
