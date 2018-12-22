City hears South Tifton redevelopment plan

Green showed leaders the discrepancy in taxes between North and South Tifton, saying the city is not getting its tax share out of South Tifton because the property values are just not there. An analysis of 26 residential properties along North Park avenue when compared to 26 properties along South Park Avenue showed a difference of 40-percent. The properties on North Park Avenue showed a value of more than 3,000,000 while the south park properties showed a value of just over $940,000.