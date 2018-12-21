Three arrested in Lee County drug bust

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Lee County deputies made three drug arrests this week, and say more are coming.
The narcotics division arrested three people, and charged them with illegal drug and firearm possession.
Wallace and Julie Miller were arrested Tuesday.
Detectives said they had $600 worth of drugs, including amphetamine and marijuana, and $2,600 worth of handguns and rifles.
Justin Jaleel Scott was arrested Sunday, accused of having $2,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana as well.
Sheriff Rachals said they were able to actually make these arrests because of tips from you at home.
“It’s very important that citizens call things in when they see suspicious activity. It helps. Without their help we can’t do our complete job. I mean we can do our job, but it’s better if we have some outside help,” said Rachals.
Scott was arrested after his car got stuck in mud.
It was late at night, so people living nearby called it in.
The Millers were arrested when neighbors called in suspicious activity that looked like a home invasion.
Detectives said the feds will prosecute Scott and they’re hoping they will take up the Millers case as well.
