Subway worker, a grandmother of 9, fights off robbers with box cutter; security footage captures struggle

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) – One tough grandma showed off her self-defense skills when the Subway restaurant where she works was targeted by robbers.
And it was all caught on camera.
Guadalupe Rojas has worked with Subway for six years., diligently building sandwiches and greeting customers in both English and Spanish.
But in late September, two customers came in who weren’t interested in lunch and a chat.
In a flash, two males jumped over her counter and attempt to rob her store.
"It happened all suddenly,” Rojas said. "I don't know how I got the courage to did what I did."
Rojas, a grandmother of nine, acted fast, grabbing a box cutter and holding her ground. She refused to give her store's money.
Standing all of 4-foot-9, she held her attackers at bay despite getting struck over the head with a pan and punched.
Still, she said, she wasn’t thinking about her own safety.
"I had to defend my family, because that is how I feel, that Subway is my family,” Rojas said.
Her daughters said they were stunned when they watched the security footage that recorded the episode.
"I was shocked to see my mom in that way,” one said. “She's a strong lady."
Police are working to identify the robbers.
