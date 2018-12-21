Statement Game: Lee County not holding punches

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County's opponent Saturday is no joke.
St. Frances is ranked 4th in the nation by USA Today.
They’ve been so dominant, multiple schools in Maryland put out statements refusing to play them.
The only statement the undefeated, back to back state champs plan to make will be delivered on the field Saturday evening. but here’s a preview.
“Whoever wants this work, you can get it. I don’t care if you is from Maryland. You can come out here and get this work," said Lee County senior Artavius Warren.
That’s not a sub tweet. It’s a direct message that Warren broke warm-up lines to deliver.
And every other player in black and red will gladly retweet.
“I feel like they’re in for something once they come down here,” said senior defensive back Dashawn King.
“They’re the number 1 team up there where they’re at, we’re the number one team down here,” said senior corner back Derrick Gorsuch.
Lee County isn't afraid to bark at St. Frances, which is the overwhelming favorite in this weekend's Geico State Champions Bowl Series game.
And how can you blame them when they've also got such a big bite.
“It’s been over a year since these guys have lost a game, so these guys are very confident,” said head football coach Dean Fabrizio.
They’ve won 21 straight games and a pair of GHSA 6A state championships to be exact.
And just like their newest foe has done, a rare number of the contests have been close.
In 15 games Lee County’s smallest margin of victory was 14 points in the state title game vs. Northside, Warner Robins. It was 35 points for St. Frances. Albeit in just 9 outings.
“We’ll be that great challenge," asserted Gorsuch. "We’ll be the best challenge they’ve went up against and we’ll bring it to them.”
The Trojans want to make it clear that the brand of football in South Georgia is just different.
“People are scared to play them up there. They got all of these stars and people ranked, but that’s just media,” said Warren.
“We’re going to see what them stars and all that rankings and what they talking about, because I really don’t stunt rankings and stuff," said senior safety Jammie Robinson who has 26 scholarship offers himself.
This game isn't about exposure, though it will be televised nationally on ESPNU.
It's not about money, though the school will make money off the gates.
This is about cementing the 2018 Lee county Trojans as one of the greats, and elevating the program to a level that those within already believe it's at.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience, and we feel that were have the team that can rise up to the challenge,” reminded Fabrizio.
“We ready to play, we’re greedy. We’re being greedy this year. We want all we can get,” said Robinson.
And what they can get is 16-0 and the right to claim a national championship.
Kickoff is at 7:30 Saturday night at Trojan field.
Tickets are $10 at the gate, and it will be aired live on ESPNU.
