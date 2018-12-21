Shop with Sheriff event puts smiles on kids’ faces

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Nineteen kids got to go Christmas shopping, all thanks to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and they made sure 24 other kids at home, will get Christmas presents this year, as well.
The Sheriff's Office took the kids to Tokyo for lunch, then took them to Target to shop.
They each were given a $100 gift card and went through the store looking for presents.
Many found toys and gadgets for themselves, but some even picked out gifts for family members.
“Christmas is coming up and I get to see if there’s a table in here to see which one I want!” exclaimed one shopper, Dominic Reese.
Elementary and middle school guidance counselors recommended the chosen kids for today’s event to the Sheriff’s Office.
