Rainy, windy and colder

Rain continues tonight and gradually ends as a cold front pushes through Friday afternoon. Behind the boundary windy and colder. A Wind Advisory holds all day with winds 20-25 mph and gusts 35-40mph. With saturate soils trees may topple and items in your yard may get toss around. By the way, winter begins tomorrow and it’ll definitely feel like it. Highs only reach low 50s but it’ll feel colder more like the 30s. Saturday morning lows drop into the mid 30s.