Shooting in central Vienna leaves 1 dead, 1 badly wounded

Police officers stand guard close to a crime scene in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. A shooting Friday in central Vienna has killed one person and wounded another, Austrian authorities said. Police said on Twitter that two people with gunshot wounds were found at about 1:30 p.m. in the Lugeck square area in the Austrian capital. There was no immediate information on their identities. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) (AP)