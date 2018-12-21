Pelham High School student laid to rest after fatal car crash

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - A South Georgia community is mourning the loss of a student killed in a car crash over the weekend.
The Mitchell County Coroner confirmed to WALB that 18-year-old Madison Collier died at the hospital on Saturday following the crash on Friday.
Collier was a senior cheerleader at Pelham High School and had just received an acceptance letter to her dream college the morning of the crash.
On Thursday, her loved ones are laying her to rest.
Since Pelham High School senior, Madison Collier passed away, the community has come together to keep her memories alive.
Collier’s parents told WALB they’re starting a non-profit organization in Madison’s name, in an effort to share her kindness and selflessness with others.
Madison’s father, Malcolm Collier, said this is the best way carry on her legacy.
“We know that the impact that Madison had in this community, she would want it to continue,” said Malcolm Collier.
Carrissa Morgan, Madison’s best friend, said they’re going to live their lives with the same attitude Madison would have.
“She was a positive person and we will just continue to be positive, and strive to do that," said Morgan.
Morgan told WALB that cheer was a major part of Madison’s life, and a place where they spent endless amounts of hours together.
“That just really, you know, brought our friendship together. We’ve been cheering since sixth grade. So, every year our bond grew stronger," said Morgan.
Collier’s parents told WALB that she had just been accepted into the college of her choice hours before the car crash.
Morgan says Madison was ecstatic when she found out she had been accepted to Georgia Southern University.
“It was amazing. Because, I know she wanted to go there so bad. It was her first choice. And we planned on celebrating," said Morgan.
Unfortunately, Madison didn't get the chance to do so.
Malcolm said he was at work when Madison’s mom called to tell him the tragic news.
“I felt something. My heart just dropped, because I could hear the pain in her voice. That’s when it hit me that something was really wrong, something was bad," said Malcolm Collier.
After being struck by a semi Friday afternoon, Madison died in the hospital on Saturday surrounded by friends and family.
