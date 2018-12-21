One arrested in Cordele stabbing

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - One man was arrested in connection to a Cordele stabbing, according to law enforcement.
Seamus Tier, 18, was charged with aggravated assault in a stabbing that happened at a home in the 700 block of South 13th Street Thursday night.
The victim, Demetrius Ford, 26, was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
When officers arrived, Tier give himself up and was arrested, officials said.
Cordele Police Department detectives said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The case remains under investigation, officials said.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.