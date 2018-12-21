New Albany Transportation Center Coming

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany transportation center is set to get a new look.
The new transportation center will be built where the current one is now.
David Hamilton, transportation director, said it was key that the new center stayed in its current location.
“Back in 2014 when the discussion was made to be at that location the citizens spoke out, the commission voted to keep it at that location,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said a new center is long overdue and is excited to be moving forward with the project.
“The existing facility is dated and the amenities in it are not what we want our passengers to have to deal with,”said Hamilton.
Hamilton said he hopes the new transportation center will give the community something to look forward to.
“This will give us something that hopefully the citizens and those who ride Albany Transits something to be proud of for years to come,” Hamilton said.
The transportation director also hopes the new center will help Albany grow.
“Around that Transportation center you will have retail, you can have residential a lot of commercial growth so that could possibly happen down in the Harlem district. Big plans once the transportation center goes up," the director said.
