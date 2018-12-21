Moultrie Police Department finds new way to keep community safe

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Residents in Moultrie now have a new way to help keep your community safe.
Moultrie Police Department just introduced a new email tip line you can use to report suspicious activity, or give information about a crime.
Officers said you can e-mail tips to the tipline@moultriega.com address.
Deputy Chief, Daniel Lindsay said he hopes this will encourage more people to send in information that helps solve crimes.
“The police department was wanting to use Miss Mattie Green Harris' murder as a way to help initiate tips to the police department," said Lindsay.
Deputy Chief Lindsay said Harris' murder from July of last year is still unsolved.
If you have any information on that case or any others, past or current, let the police department know.
