Lee County prepared for rain over the weekend

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Over the past two weeks Lee County has experienced major flooding and EMA Director David Forrester says that the county is prepared for more rain over the weekend.
“We really do not see that big of a problem as far as our creeks are concerned. Levels are getting back down fairly low. They are getting better,” says Forrester.
Forrester says that they are not expecting much rain over the weekend for the county.
“We are watching it. We are not really expecting but a inch, inch and a half, inch and three quarters of rain through this entire event,” says Forrester.
Forrester says that he wants the community to know that they will update the community immediately if more rain is expected.
“We are keeping an eye on it and we are in contact with the national weather service so should something change we will certainly put it out through media to all of our citizens,” says Forrester.
Forrester says that there are still a few places in the county that are holding water from the past weekend's rain.
“We certainly ask that people in those areas keep an eye on it and watch it. Should water start rising to call us if we need to go out and make rescues," says Forrester.
