Lee Co. mobile home fire reported

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in a Lee County mobile home park, according to officials.
The Lee County Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Childers Road some time around 6:15 p.m.
Firefighters on the scene reported that there was a fire at a mobile home.
Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.
Crews got the fire under control and worked to put out hot spots.
The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.