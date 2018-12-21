Judge denies another motion in Ryan Duke case

IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) - A judge has denied yet another motion filed by attorneys for Ryan Duke.
Duke’s defense team, Ashleigh and John Merchant, said they filed both a motion asking the judge to reconsider their previous motion to drop charges against Duke, and a certificate of immediate review to appeal the decision to the Georgia Supreme Court.
Superior Court Judge Bill Reinhardt denied those requests.
The judge would have had to grant their request in order for them to file an appeal to the state Supreme Court before the trial begins, according to Duke’s attorneys.
His attorneys said the state does not have that burden.
This all revolves around the defense’s motion to drop the charges against Duke.
In a November hearing, the defense argued the charges on the indictment — including felony murder and aggravated assault, are too vague, ambiguous and indefinite.
Reinhardt also denied that motion.
Duke’s defense said he will have to go to trial.
If he is convicted, Duke’s attorneys pointed out, they will be able to appeal this same ruling at that point.
If Duke is not convicted, the issue is moot, the defense attorneys added.
Duke’s trial is set to begin April 1, 2019 in Irwin County.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.