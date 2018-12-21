GBI: Two arrested for Thomas Co. plantation fund theft

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Two suspects were arrested after an investigation found funds were stolen from a Thomasville plantation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Michael Alan “Mike” Crozier and Carrie Crozier were arrested after an investigation found approximately $1.5 million was taken from the business, GBI officials said.
Michael Crozier, who was plantation manager since September 2005, was charged with 11 counts of felony theft by taking.
Carrie Crozier, Michael’s wife at the time he was employed at the plantation, was charged with four counts of felony theft by taking.
Both were taken to the Thomas County Jail.
GBI officials said the charges allege thefts by the Croziers took place in Thomas County.
Agents also found other thefts that have happened outside of Thomas County.
The GBI was requested to start an investigation into possible theft and misappropriation of funds in April, GBI officials said.
During the investigation, an audit was done on receipts and business documents to further look into other areas where funds were taken.
The audit found plantation records showed discrepancies and funds believed to be missing, according to the GBI.
The case is active and ongoing.
The case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution once complete.
