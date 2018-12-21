Fourth person pleads guilty in Douglas phone scam operation

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A fourth person pleaded guilty this week in a Douglas phone scam operation from 2016.
Vince Plumb pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Waycross, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that it was discovered during weeks of surveillance that employees of the operation made phone calls and tried to get payment for debts that weren’t owed from people throughout the United States.
The U.S. Secret Service was contacted for assistance after investigators discovered the scam operators in Douglas had connections to several business partners in the Orlando, Florida area, explained the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
In the meantime though, officials said, the operation expanded after a second location opened up in the 800 block of N. Peterson Avenue.
Three other people involved in the scam operation pleaded guilty earlier and have already been sentenced, according to the sheriff’s office. Derron Washington received a four-year sentence after pleading guilty in December of 2017. Alex Plumb was sentenced to one year and Jennifer Smith, formerly of Douglas, was sentenced to three years.
Vince is expected to be sentenced within the next month.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.