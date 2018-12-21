Morning rain gives way to high winds and tanking temperatures. Winds will gust past 35 mph and temperatures fall in the 40s this afternoon with wind chills in the 30s. A cold, but sunny start to the weekend warms in the middle 60s by Sunday. A weak cold front passes Monday morning. Temperatures should be in the 60s and 40s through Christmas Day. It warms and turns wet for the end of the week. Highs may reach 70 degrees and that may help fuel some thunderstorms by Thursday PM.