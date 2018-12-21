Families left with nothing after floods devastate their homes

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Three families lost everything a few weeks ago after heavy rain led to their home flooding.
Fourteen years worth of memories, gone overnight.
“Baby pictures, wedding pictures, things that got pretty much destroyed in the flood, you can’t really save them,” Michael Daniels, a Brookhaven Homeowner.
Three families on Brookhaven Court in Albany lost everything at the beginning of this month. Heavy rain over one night span caused their homes to flood completely.
“I woke up about 6 o’clock. And automatically put my feet in two inches of water, or course screamed, and woke my wife up, scrambled and got the kids. Waded through the front yard to get to the street,” said Daniels.
The families had no idea what was in the water as they trekked through what used to be their front yards. Not knowing they’d be out of their homes, potentially not able to live in them ever again.
“God forbid a wire in the water, since everything was underwater. It’s just knowing that anything could have happened while walking with children in your arms in the middle of the night, it’s traumatizing,” said Ciarra Arline, a Brookhaven Homeowner.
But for Ciarra Arline, the hardest part of it all have been trying to explain it to her four year old daughter.
“She thinks because she was bad this happened. She thinks that Santa won’t come see her. And she’s always asking when can we go home and why can’t I go home?” said Arline.
Not understanding she and her family may never live in their home again.
“But she doesn’t understand that she can’t go home. She doesn’t understand why she can’t play with her toys or go to her room,” Arline said.
Now many of the families on Brookhaven Court are thinking about just moving all together, trying to pick up their lives and start over as best they can.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.