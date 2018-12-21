Ex-Senate staffer gets 2 months behind bars for lying to FBI

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, James Wolfe former director of security with the Senate Intelligence Committee leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Wolfe will serve two months behind bars after he admitted to lying to the FBI. James Wolfe was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 20, in federal court in Washington and will also have to serve four months of supervised release. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file) (Jose Luis Magana)