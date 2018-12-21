Chehaw to host ‘Reindeer Games’ this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you and your children are looking for some fun activities Saturday, Chehaw will be hosting a fun Christmas event.
Reindeer Games will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chehaw Zoo Plaza.
Guests can watch the zoo animals in some fun competitions in holiday themed games.
There will be snacks and holiday crafts making, so kids can make those last minute holiday gifts.
“Who can forget Santa’s reindeer? Because we’re going to be making some for them too. We’ll definitely make sure we include animals, because you know we like animals at Chehaw, so we got to take care of Santa’s reindeer by sending them home with reindeer food,” said Chehaw Education Director Jackie Entz.
The event is free with zoo admission.
