Aquarium’s ‘thicc girl’ tweet about otter draws backlash

MONTEREY, CA (KSBW/CNN) - You wouldn’t think a picture of an otter would have the Twitterverse abuzz.
But it's not the picture people are talking about, it's the language used by the Monterey Bay Aquarium to describe an otter.
The aquarium is known for two things on Twitter: cute animals and spicy tweets. On Tuesday, it had a post with both.
The aquarium tweeted what's not the most flattering picture of one its resident otters, named Abby. They wrote: "Abby is a (sic) thicc girl what an absolute unit she c h o n k."
While some may have been confused by the vernacular, it was clear the aquarium was making a joke about the otter's size. It didn't sit well with everyone.
The fat shaming wasn't the only thing that irked the Twittersphere. Also, it was how the aquarium went about calling Abby full figured.
People online took issue with the aquarium using slang English to describe Abby as thick, and some even went as far as to say the tweet compared black women to animals.
New outlets across the country, including The Washington Post, picked up on the story.
The aquarium issued a four-part apology on Twitter saying there were "connotations we were unaware of until now."
And, in case you were wondering, Abby is not overweight. She is a healthy 46 pounds.
