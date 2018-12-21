APD warns parents about guns as gifts

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is warning parents getting their children a BB, AirSoft, or any other gun this holiday season.
Children can hurt themselves, someone else and even face charges if they are using the toy inappropriately.
They said you should try not to buy replicas that model real guns because these can get easily mistaken for actual guns.
Don't remove the orange pieces off the toy guns that indicate the gun is fake either.
Use protective gear such as safety goggles or masks when it comes to BB or Airsoft guns to avoid injury.
And don’t allow children to point BB or Airsoft guns at one another.
“Monitor your children when you’re buying these things. Make sure they’re not pointing them at vehicles and other adults,” said APD Robbery/Homicide investigator Christopher Hutcherson.
Even though the gun may be a toy, the responsibility that comes with getting it should be treated as if it were real.
Children can face charges if they do not obey the law.
Hutcherson said typically the teen would be 13 years or older to be charged, but that doesn’t mean younger children can’t go to a juvenile detention center if the threat is severe enough.
Teens who shoot at or even unintentionally hurt someone else using the toy gun could face aggravated assault charges.
If they point guns or shoot at cars, they could be charged with terroristic threats.
“And you don’t want to shoot out windows and street lights and things of that nature because that can coincide with criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property,” explained Hutcherson.
Hutcherson urges parents to watch their children, their safety and others around you.
Additionally, it helps APD by saving their time and resources.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.