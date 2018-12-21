APD warns about social media during the holidays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - We live in a digital world and the Albany Police Department wants to warn people of the possible danger that comes with posting your location on social media.
Albany Police officials say that many people do not realize the safety concerns that come with going out of town and posting pictures on social media.
Sergeant Rodney Wells says to make sure that you check all your social media platforms and make sure that your location is not showing.
Wells says that some of the people on your page may not really be your friend.
“Not only your family or your friends and loved ones are viewing that but also the criminals and the thieves are doing that as well. When you post your location, it is likely, well I am not going to say likely, but there is a chance they may use that information to target you and you may become a victim of crime,” says Wells.
Wells says it is important to remember that when you get a follow request that you make sure you know who that person is.
