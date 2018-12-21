APD make arrests in rash of storage unit burglaries

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) property unit arrested four men breaking into storage units using bolt cutters and more cases against the four are pending, officials said.
David Allan Sweat, 39, and Randall Summerlin Jr., 20, have both been charged in connection with breaking into two units at Village Green Storage Unit located at 2401 Dawson Road.
Detectives said the duo forced their way into the units by cutting the latch with bolt cutters.
Clothes, furniture, a pressure washer and other miscellaneous tools were among the items taken from the units.
William Jason Hoover, 31, and Bradley James Pinner, 39, broke into two units in east Albany at Simpson Self Storage located at 1300 South Mock Road, according to Albany police.
The same method with the bolt cutters was used to take pots, children clothes, lawn equipment and a television.
Hoover and Pinner also burglarized a unit at Royal Storage at 2801 Palmyra Road, officials said. An industrial microwave and a meat slicer were taken.
Pinner and Hoover were charged with four counts of second degree burglary.
Summerlin and Sweat were charged with two counts of second degree burglary.
The storage units burglaries happened as recently as Dec. 18 and started around mid-November, APD officials said.
