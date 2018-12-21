Albany Cemetery to re-open this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A well-known cemetery will re-open after Hurricane Michael damage forced city leaders to shut it down.
The Riverside Cemetery will open Saturday and stay open until Wednesday, January 2.
The only way visitors will be able to enter is through the West Gate near the cemetery office.
The gate will be open to the general public from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Director of Facilities Management, Donald Gray, says that the clean up process has taken them longer then they expected.
“It is taking us a little bit longer then we wished however we always had the goal of getting there by the holidays we weren’t able to make the Thanksgiving holiday but as right now most area are trafficable out there," says Gray.
Gray says they will close the cemetery after January 2 to finish up more work.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.