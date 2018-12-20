Widespread rain moves in overnight

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cloudy with mild 60s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight a Flood Watch goes into effect for portions of SWGA as rain becomes likely and heavy at times Thursday into Friday. Most will see 1-2″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts of 3-5″ inches. Expect some rumbles of thunder but no severe storms.
Rain gradually tapers off Friday afternoon with chilly low 50s and wind gusts to 30 mph. Drier and colder air filters in with clearing and winter’s chill heading into the weekend. Saturday through Christmas highs rebound from the mid 50s to mid 60s and lows from the mid 30s to upper 40s . High pressure provides several days of rain free conditions for the holiday period.
