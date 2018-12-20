Vagrants possibly caused East Albany house fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany firefighters tell us vagrants may be to blame for starting a house fire Tuesday on East Broad Avenue.
Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said the cause is still under investigation.
“In our history we have had a lot of fires started by vagrants,” said Burns.
When Albany Utilities arrived on scene, they found the power to the building was turned off.
Jennifer Parrish is the property manager of the home, and said its been vacant for about two months.
“It’s upsetting because you know it’s a lot for my self to do and a lot for the company to do in general because there is paper work that has to be done and there are a lot of questions that have to be answered and we just want to know why,” said Parrish.
She, too, thinks vagrants possibly started the fire, but said that isn’t her focus right now, as they were planning to remodel the unit that was covered in flames.
“You lose profit when you do that because you have to put those tenants somewhere else and try to get them situated and you have to tear down and rebuild and it’s just a lot to do,” she explained.
Chief Burns said he thinks the community has to help out one another in these cases.
“If you see vagrants in the vacant property and notify the Albany Police Department, maybe we can reduce the amount of fires we have started by vagrants,”said Burns.
Parrish tells us they hope to start rebuilding early next year.
“It’s very heartbreaking to know that we’ve lost another home. Then you have to tear those homes down and put a new home in and it costs us so much money and to try and get everything back in good standings,” said Parrish.
No one was hurt in the fire.
According to the American Red Cross, this month alone there have been close to 20 house fires a day spread across Georgia.
We are told this increase in fires is not uncommon during this time of the year.
Andy Brubaker, the Executive Director of the Southwest Georgia Red Cross, said cooking is the number one reason for house fires.
With the cold weather folks are using candles and space heaters more often as well, which Brubaker said is also a reason we see them more often.
“Typically we are responding anywhere from 2 or 3 here in Southwest Georgia on any given day in the cold seasons, especially in the late fall early winter and spring we can see that," said Brubaker. "We’ve had house fires, as many as 12 in a 24-hour period here in Southwest Georgia in the past two years, since I’ve been here.”
He said he wants to remind folks to check their smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and make sure to have an escape plan suitable for you and your family.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.